Sudhanshu mounts constitutional challenge to TN Resolution

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday launched a sharp constitutional critique of the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution opposing the VB-G-RAM-G legislation, arguing that such moves amount to an open defiance of the Constitution and the authority of Parliament.

Raising fundamental questions about federal discipline, Trivedi said that once a Bill is duly passed by the Parliament of India and is neither stayed nor objected to by the Supreme Court, it becomes law and is binding across the country. He questioned whether any state legislature has the constitutional mandate to pass a resolution challenging or rejecting such a law, describing the move as contrary to both the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

To underline his argument, Trivedi drew a parallel with local self-governing bodies, asking whether a Zila Panchayat or a municipal corporation would have the authority to refuse to implement laws passed by the Tamil Nadu or Kerala assemblies. He said that if such defiance is unacceptable within a state’s own administrative structure, the same logic must apply when states deal with parliamentary legislation.

The BJP leader also turned his focus to the opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether the Constitution is not under threat when state assemblies openly challenge Acts of Parliament. He said repeated claims about the Constitution being in danger ring hollow if such actions are justified or encouraged by opposition leaders.