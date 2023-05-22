Keeping coasts clean rests on every individual: IT Minister Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: About 70 per cent of oxygen comes from plants in the sea and there is a need to keep the oceans pollution-free, appealed IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Participating in a beach cleanup programme 'sagara teera swachta' organised here on Sunday as a part of promoting 'Jan Bhagidari', the IT Minister stated that the responsibility to protect marine life and environment rests on every individual and people have to do their part in maintaining the oceans clean.

About 2,500 environmental activists, officials from various departments and representatives belonging to various organisations took part in the clean up drive and collected waste from the beach at four different points across the city, the minister informed.

A few months ago, 75 tonnes of waste were collected from Visakhapatnam beach and handed over to the 'Parley for the Oceans', a global environmental organisation that focuses on protecting the oceans, and that collected waste was recycled to make sandals and other products, Amarnath recalled.

Along with government officials, the minister mentioned that people from various sections of society should extend their support to conserve the environment. He informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts.

As a part of the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting held in Visakhapatnam, Amarnath said four new beach points were developed in the city.

Later, the officials along with the staff collected the garbage along the coast and placed them in jute bags.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, City Commissioner of Police CM Trivikrama Varma, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, AP Pollution Control Board staff, district officials, members and employees of various voluntary organisations came forward to clear the litter at RK Beach.

During the programme, Amarnath and officials visited places where sand sculptures were designed and stalls set up at the beach.