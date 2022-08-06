Kendriya Vidyalaya students campaign for Har Ghar Tiranga

Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya students conducted Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday to encourage citizens to hoist national flag atop their houses as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The students conducted the campaign by carrying a 75-meter-long national flag. They raised slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal B Sekhar said that as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was conducted in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Valasapakala on Friday. He reminded that PM Modi had announced recently that Har Ghar Tiranga will be held from August 13 to 15.

He observed the campaign will infuse patriotism, will event remind our national leaders and also will increase patriotic fervour among students. He said that the campaign is meant to remember our freedom fighters, known and unknown and pay tributes to them. He appealed to the people to hoist the national flag atop their houses, shops and industries between August 13 to 15 as a part of AKAM celebrations.

Before the campaign, the students conducted cultural activities in the school campus.

Faculties PP Rama Murthy, KV Srinivas, SBS Kalavathi, DL Phani, T Ashok and others participated on the occasion.