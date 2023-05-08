Kerala: 20 dead after boat capsizes near Tuvalthiram beach

Live
A tragic incident took place in Malappuram of Kerala, as many as 20 people lost their lives when the boat carrying tourists capsized.
A tragic incident took place in Malappuram of Kerala, as many as 20 people lost their lives when the boat carrying tourists capsized. The incident took place at Tuvalthiram beach, a tourist area in Tanur, around 7 pm on Sunday. Around 40 people are said to be in the boat at the time of the accident. The administration said that six people were rescued during the rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock over this tragic incident and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. A compensation of Rs.2 lakhs was announced. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted to this extent.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed deep sorrow over this boat accident. He said that the district officials have been ordered on the rescue operation and expressed condolences to the families and close friends of the deceased.