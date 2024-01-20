Keshav confident of his re-election

Uravakonda: Foreign educated and computer savvy Payyavula Keshav is quite popular in his constituency whether or not he is an MLA.

He is a four-time member of the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and is considered progressive and pragmatic.

He became MLA for the first time in 1994 when he contested from Uravakonda representing the TDP.

He also was elected MLA in 2004 and 2009 on behalf of TDP. He lost to YSRCP candidate Y Visveswara Reddy in 2014 but won in 2019 elections from Uravakonda. He is all set for re-nomination by the party in 2024 while doubts are being expressed on the re-nomination of Viswesvara Reddy by the ruling party.

Clarity would emerge only after the YSRCP released its fourth list. The TDP is yet to be begin the exercise of candidates’ selection by January last week. Going by election records, Keshav always won the election when parties other than TDP was in power and lost the election when his party was in power. For example, he became MLA in 2004 and in 2009 when Congress won.

He lost to YSRCP in 2014 when TDP rode to power post AP bifurcation. He won in 2019 elections when his party lost to YSRCP in the state.

He proved his mettle by raising issues and participating in debates in the AP Assembly and Legislative Council. He has effectively put the government in dock on financial matters as chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

He was in the news recently when he complained to the Election Commission of India on the alleged electoral malpractices in Uravakonda constituency, including illegal deletion of TDP voters from the electoral rolls.

Keshav told 'The Hans India' that his party, the TDP, is all set to bounce back to power. YSRCP government and the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Reddy with all their commissions and omissions would fade into history. The TDP and its alliance partners Jana Sena will ride to power and right all the wrongs of the present government, he added.

Keshav is also known to be close to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and was always on his side whenever he or the party was in crisis. He stood with Naidu and was available for help when Naidu was in Rajahmundry jail. He functions in a responsible manner and operates beyond selfishness by owning the party and its leader. He is also accessible to his constituency people. His elder brother Payyavula Sreenivas affectionately called as 'Seena' fills the gap by operating as an ‘executive MLA’ and getting things done for the people on behalf of his MLA brother.

Keshav is constantly in touch with his constituents and is confident of repeating his hattrick as the fifth time MLA.

His opponent YSRCP candidate Y Visveswara Reddy is also trying for re-nomination but his name is not cleared yet by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. His renomination is in question as there are said to be adverse intelligence reports against his candidature.