- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Kesineni Chinni calls for unity of leaders and activists
TDP MP candidate for Vijayawada Parliament, Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) Garu, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among party leaders and activists.
During the event, YSRCP leaders from Guntupalli village joined the Telugu Desam Party, showing their support for the party's vision and initiatives. Shivnath Garu encouraged all those who joined the party to work together towards a common goal of progress and development in the region. Mylavaram TDP MLA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad also expressed his commitment to addressing issues such as pollution from NTPPS in the constituency.
Vasantha Krishna Prasad shared that his decision to join the Telugu Desam Party was driven by his belief in the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and the party's ability to bring about positive change in the region. He emphasized the importance of supporting the youth and fostering unity within the party to achieve success in the upcoming elections.
The event was attended by a large number of TDP leaders, activists, and supporters, including Suribabu Garu, Komati Sudhakar Garu, Cherukuri Tirumala Rao Garu, Cherukuri Ramakrishna Chaudhary Garu, and Jana Sena leaders Laxman Garu and Nagamalli Garu. The participants discussed the promotion of TDP's Super Six schemes in the SC Colony and pledged to work together towards the party's success in the upcoming elections.