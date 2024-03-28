Kesineni Chinni calls for unity of leaders and activists

TDP MP candidate for Vijayawada Parliament, Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) Garu, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among party leaders and activists.

During the event, YSRCP leaders from Guntupalli village joined the Telugu Desam Party, showing their support for the party's vision and initiatives. Shivnath Garu encouraged all those who joined the party to work together towards a common goal of progress and development in the region. Mylavaram TDP MLA candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad also expressed his commitment to addressing issues such as pollution from NTPPS in the constituency.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad shared that his decision to join the Telugu Desam Party was driven by his belief in the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and the party's ability to bring about positive change in the region. He emphasized the importance of supporting the youth and fostering unity within the party to achieve success in the upcoming elections.



The event was attended by a large number of TDP leaders, activists, and supporters, including Suribabu Garu, Komati Sudhakar Garu, Cherukuri Tirumala Rao Garu, Cherukuri Ramakrishna Chaudhary Garu, and Jana Sena leaders Laxman Garu and Nagamalli Garu. The participants discussed the promotion of TDP's Super Six schemes in the SC Colony and pledged to work together towards the party's success in the upcoming elections.