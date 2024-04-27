Shakira opens up about love, monogamy, and friendship

Pop sensation Shakira recently shared her thoughts on love and relationships in an interview with Marie Claire UK, shedding light on her beliefs and experiences following her split from soccer star Gerard Pique in 2022.

Despite the challenges she's faced in her personal life, Shakira remains a firm believer in love, drawing inspiration from her parents' enduring relationship of over 50 years. She described witnessing their unwavering affection for each other as a testament to the power of love, even though she hasn't found the same luck in her own romantic endeavors.

Reflecting on the concept of monogamy, Shakira referred to it as a utopia, acknowledging the complexities of maintaining exclusivity in relationships. However, she found solace in other forms of love, such as the support of her fans, the bond with her children, and the enduring companionship of true friends. Emphasizing the value of friendship, Shakira echoed Oscar Wilde's sentiment that friendship is the purest form of love, emphasizing its lasting impact, particularly during times of hardship.

Opening up about her past relationship with Pique, which lasted 12 years, Shakira revealed that while romantic partnerships may come and go, the bonds of friendship endure. She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her friends, highlighting their importance in navigating life's challenges.

Throughout her journey, Shakira admitted to seeking a partner reminiscent of her father, envisioning a lifelong commitment and family akin to her parents' enduring love. Despite her sacrifices and loyalty, she acknowledged that not all relationships unfold as planned, and moving on is a necessary part of the process.

As Shakira continues to navigate the complexities of love and relationships, her candid reflections offer insight into the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of friendship amidst life's trials and tribulations.