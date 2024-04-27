Kajol leaves fans guessing with hilarious pilates snapshot

Bollywood icon Kajol had her fans in stitches with a recent Instagram post, sharing a comical glimpse of her pilates routine and inviting followers to guess whether the snapshot was taken before or after her workout.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a humorous picture from her pilates class, showcasing her playful side. In the snapshot, the actress can be seen reclining on a pilates machine, sporting athleisure attire and sunglasses for added flair.

"Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like… Here is a pic… Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main," she quipped in the caption, teasing her followers with the timing of the photograph.

On the professional front, Kajol, whose recent credits include appearances in 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial', is gearing up for her next project, 'Do Patti'. In this upcoming mystery thriller, she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque hills of North India, 'Do Patti' promises to deliver an engaging narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.