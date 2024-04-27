  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Kajol leaves fans guessing with hilarious pilates snapshot

Kajol leaves fans guessing with hilarious pilates snapshot
x
Highlights

Bollywood icon Kajol had her fans in stitches with a recent Instagram post, sharing a comical glimpse of her pilates routine and inviting followers to guess whether the snapshot was taken before or after her workout.

Bollywood icon Kajol had her fans in stitches with a recent Instagram post, sharing a comical glimpse of her pilates routine and inviting followers to guess whether the snapshot was taken before or after her workout.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a humorous picture from her pilates class, showcasing her playful side. In the snapshot, the actress can be seen reclining on a pilates machine, sporting athleisure attire and sunglasses for added flair.

"Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like… Here is a pic… Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main," she quipped in the caption, teasing her followers with the timing of the photograph.

On the professional front, Kajol, whose recent credits include appearances in 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial', is gearing up for her next project, 'Do Patti'. In this upcoming mystery thriller, she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque hills of North India, 'Do Patti' promises to deliver an engaging narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X