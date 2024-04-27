Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on playing dual roles in 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'
- Father of youth who died during weight loss surgery urges TN Health Minister to speed up probe
- RSP leader writes to Calcutta HC Chief Justice seeking action against Abhishek Banerjee for 'anti-judiciary' remarks
- BJP, Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP in Punjab
- BJP fields 26/11 counsel Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central; drops Poonam Mahajan
- All to play for in Bhopal as Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 conclude
- S. Korea medical crisis: New head of doctors' association vows war
- IPL 2024: Sensational knocks by Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs carry Delhi Capitals to 257/4 vs MI
- Heat wave sweeps across Odisha
- ED's claims on evidence destruction ‘baseless’, arrest ‘politically motivated’: CM Kejriwal in affidavit to SC
Just In
Kajol leaves fans guessing with hilarious pilates snapshot
Bollywood icon Kajol had her fans in stitches with a recent Instagram post, sharing a comical glimpse of her pilates routine and inviting followers to guess whether the snapshot was taken before or after her workout.
Bollywood icon Kajol had her fans in stitches with a recent Instagram post, sharing a comical glimpse of her pilates routine and inviting followers to guess whether the snapshot was taken before or after her workout.
Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a humorous picture from her pilates class, showcasing her playful side. In the snapshot, the actress can be seen reclining on a pilates machine, sporting athleisure attire and sunglasses for added flair.
"Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like… Here is a pic… Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main," she quipped in the caption, teasing her followers with the timing of the photograph.
On the professional front, Kajol, whose recent credits include appearances in 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial', is gearing up for her next project, 'Do Patti'. In this upcoming mystery thriller, she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque hills of North India, 'Do Patti' promises to deliver an engaging narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.