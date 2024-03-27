Live
Kesineni Chinni's wife campaigns in Vijayawada East
Kesineni Janaki, the wife of Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), took to the streets of East Constituency on Wednesday to campaign for Telugu Desam Party candidates. Starting the day with special prayers at the Yanamalakuduru Shiva temple, Janaki met with former ZP Chairman Gadde Anuradha, the wife of Gadde Rammohan, at her residence.
Following this, Janaki and other senior Telugu Desam Party leaders visited former mayor Koneru Sridhar, along with Corporator Chennupati Gandhi, 12 Division Corporator Potluri Saibabu, Dange Kumarigaru, Chennupati Wazir, and other prominent figures in the city. During the interactions, Janaki emphasized the need for the development of the state and stressed on the importance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership for future generations to thrive.
Urging everyone to come together to defeat the candidates of Janasena, BJP, and the TDP alliance, Janaki highlighted the significance of ensuring victory for their capital. The event was attended by NTR Telugu Women President Chennupati Usharani, Minority Cell District President SK Karimulla, District SC Cell President Songa Sanjay Verma, Former Corporator Sahera Bhanu, Polavarapu Madhuparvathi, Kandimalla Shivanaga Parvathi, and Ponna Shivani.