  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kesineni Chinni's wife campaigns in Vijayawada East

Kesineni Chinnis wife campaigns in Vijayawada East
x
Highlights

Kesineni Janaki, the wife of Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), took to the streets of East Constituency on Wednesday to campaign for Telugu Desam Party candidates

Kesineni Janaki, the wife of Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni), took to the streets of East Constituency on Wednesday to campaign for Telugu Desam Party candidates. Starting the day with special prayers at the Yanamalakuduru Shiva temple, Janaki met with former ZP Chairman Gadde Anuradha, the wife of Gadde Rammohan, at her residence.

Following this, Janaki and other senior Telugu Desam Party leaders visited former mayor Koneru Sridhar, along with Corporator Chennupati Gandhi, 12 Division Corporator Potluri Saibabu, Dange Kumarigaru, Chennupati Wazir, and other prominent figures in the city. During the interactions, Janaki emphasized the need for the development of the state and stressed on the importance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's leadership for future generations to thrive.

Urging everyone to come together to defeat the candidates of Janasena, BJP, and the TDP alliance, Janaki highlighted the significance of ensuring victory for their capital. The event was attended by NTR Telugu Women President Chennupati Usharani, Minority Cell District President SK Karimulla, District SC Cell President Songa Sanjay Verma, Former Corporator Sahera Bhanu, Polavarapu Madhuparvathi, Kandimalla Shivanaga Parvathi, and Ponna Shivani.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X