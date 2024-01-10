Kesineni joins YCP, to contest Vijayawada Parliament constituency

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) reached CM camp office and started discussing with CM Jaganmohan Reddy on joining YCP and to contest Vijayawada Parliament constituency.

It may be noted that after resigning to TDP Kesineni made it clear that going to Delhi is certain on one flight or other or else private jet. He made it clear that he is going to contest for Vijayawada Parliament again either as Independent.

Kesineni Nani resigned to TDP as the party leadership denied Vijayawada Parliament ticker and asked him to stay away from party Affairs. As the TDP encouraging Kesineni Sivanath brother of Kesineni Nani for Vijayawada Parliament seat, Kesineni quit the party. His daughter Kesineni Swetha, Vijayawada Municipal corporator also resigned to both corporator post and TDP.

Kesineni Swetha also accompanied her father to meet CM.

