Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections

In a recent statement, Kesineni Nani made bold comments regarding TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and National General Secretary Lokesh. Recalling the quick rise to power by Nandamuri Tarakara Rao, who founded the party and became Chief Minister within just 9 months, Nani, said that TDP party was grabbed by Chandrababu and Lokesh.

Nani expressed disbelief at the fact that the Telugu Desam Party is currently not represented in the Rajya Sabha for the first time in its 41-year history. He also pointed out that the party has no presence in Telangana and now has zero seats in the Rajya Sabha. Nani went on to predict that the TDP will also fail to secure any seats in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

Nani further criticized Chandrababu and Lokesh, stating that they have failed to make any impact in Telangana and are likely to lose in Andhra Pradesh as well.

Earlier, Chinni accused Nani of destroying the TDP and calling him a chameleon. He alleged Nani had been working for the YSRCP while still being a member of the TDP.

Chinni claimed that the YSRCP was informed about the lawyers that TDP leader Lokesh met in Delhi, suggesting that Nani may have leaked this information.