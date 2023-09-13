Live
- Administrative overhaul: Assam Guv recommends creation of 79 sub-districts
- Daily Forex Rates (13-09-2023)
- Cauvery dispute: 'Will explain to Centre existing situation in K’taka', says Shivakumar
- Mukhyamantri Chandru demands dismissal of minister D Sudhakar
- 50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
- Nipah outbreak: Health alert issued along TN-Kerala border
- International Chocolate Day
- The art of investing in jewellery
- Andhra Pradesh: Physical fitness tests for SI candidates continues in Eluru parade grounds
- Safeguard children from sexual abuse
Just In
Kesineni Nani performs Yagam at Rishikesh seeking relief for Naidu from cases
Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani is conducting pujas for Chandrababu. A Yagam was performed at a famous shrine in Rishikesh of Uttarakhand on the banks of the holy Ganges.
It is known that former Chief Minister Chandrababu was arrested and sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in the Skill Development case. In this order, Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani is conducting pujas for Chandrababu. A Yagam was performed at a famous shrine Rishikesh of Uttarakhand on the banks of the Ganga river.
Keshineni Nani said that he prayed to God to relieve Chandrababu from all cases. He said that everything will be fulfilled through this karyasiddha Yagam.
Moreover, Keshineni Nani also met Chandrababu during arguments in Vijayawada ACB court. After many days, meeting the party chief became a topic of discussion. Kesineni Nani stayed with Chandrababu for almost an hour.
In the past, there were rumours that Kesineni had differences with the TDP leadership and was also absent from TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra in Vijayawada.