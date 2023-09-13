Kesineni Nani performs Yagam at Rishikesh seeking relief for Naidu from cases

It is known that former Chief Minister Chandrababu was arrested and sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in the Skill Development case. In this order, Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani is conducting pujas for Chandrababu. A Yagam was performed at a famous shrine Rishikesh of Uttarakhand on the banks of the Ganga river.



Keshineni Nani said that he prayed to God to relieve Chandrababu from all cases. He said that everything will be fulfilled through this karyasiddha Yagam.

Moreover, Keshineni Nani also met Chandrababu during arguments in Vijayawada ACB court. After many days, meeting the party chief became a topic of discussion. Kesineni Nani stayed with Chandrababu for almost an hour.

In the past, there were rumours that Kesineni had differences with the TDP leadership and was also absent from TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra in Vijayawada.





Embraced the sacred aura by participating in a serene yagna performed on the banks of the pristine Ganga river in the Holy City Rishikesh My heartfelt prayers go out for the health and well being of Chandrababu Naidu Garu a true leader. @ncbn @JaiTDP #PrayersForChandrababuNaidu pic.twitter.com/xJMcLV1DOE — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) September 12, 2023



