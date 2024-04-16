Key Leaders of TDP and Janasena Join YSRCP in Narayanapuram

Several key leaders of the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party made the decision to join the YSR Congress Party during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan's 16th day bus journey, which started from the Narayanapuram night stay point.

Leaders of the YSR Congress Party from Eluru and West Godavari district met with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Narayanapuram night stay point. During the meeting, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan personally greeted party leaders and senior workers, inquiring about their well-being. He also directed the party leaders on various matters.

Among the leaders who joined the YSR Congress Party were Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao, Dr. Ashok Kumar, and Thakshi Durga Rao, who were key members of the Janasena Party from Gurajala constituency of Palnadu district. Additionally, N. Peraiah, a former president of Pidugurala Telugu Youth who was previously associated with the Telugu Desam Party, also made the switch to the YSR Congress Party.

The move marks a significant shift in party allegiance and could have implications for the political landscape in the region.