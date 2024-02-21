Kharge to address public meet in Anantapur on Feb 26

Vijayawada: The first public meeting of the Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh in the run up to the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections would be held 26 in Anantapur on February.

The APCC which is slowly coming out of its decade-long hibernation proposes to hold more such meetings across the state. The February 26 meeting would be addressed by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge who would mostly focus on the failure to fulfil promises made by them in the last elections and the failure to implement the assurances given in the AP State Re-organisation Act 2014.

He would explain how the BJP had ‘cheated’ the people by not giving the special status, non-sanctioning of grants to the backward districts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra region and other assurances.

According to former APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, the party national leaders would also speak about the injustice meted out to the state in regard to Polavaram, privatisation of Vizag steel plant, construction of Amaravati as capital city, etc.,

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana states will participate in the campaign meetings to be held across the state.

However, it is not clear as to what would be their stand on the state government. The local issues matter most in the Assembly elections and the APCC president Y S Sharmila has been criticising the government and its policies and stating that the present government had ruined the state. Rudra Raju said APCC will have alliance with CPI and CPM in the state.