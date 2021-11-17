Kia delegation calls on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy; thanks govt for support

Amaravati: Newly-appointed Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, Tae-Jin Park, along with his team paid a courtesy visit on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and thanked him for the government's support even during the Covid-19 crisis.



The Chief Minister discussed with the Kia India team on the favourable conditions for investments in the State and the incentives being provided to the industrial sector.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that with the support of government, they were able to surpass their production and marketing targets.

The Chief Minister had felicitated Tae-Jin Park and presented him a memento.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kub Dang Lee, Legal and Corporate Affairs HODs Jude Lee, Yang Gil Ma and Principal Advisor Dr T Somasekhar Reddy.