Kia India donates cars to Government Institutions for practical training

Penukonda: In a significant step towards fostering education and skill development in Andhra Pradesh, Kia India announced the donation of eight cars to Government educational institutions in Anantapur and Nandyala Districts.

This benefits students in helping them learn practically or research for their projects. The handing over ceremony was held on October 19th, 2023, at the Kia India Plant in the presence of distinguished guest and Kia India representatives. Attendees from the Govt. Institutions, namely Mr. Prasada Reddy, Principal, Govt. ITI, Dhone; Mr. Ramamurthy, Principal, Govt. ITI, Anantapur; Mr. Manthesulu, Principal, Govt. ITI, Tadipatri; Principal, Engineering College, SK University, Anantapur. Speaking on this occasion, Kia India Chief Administration Officer Mr. Kabdong Lee, said, "Kia India understands that education is crucial for our young minds and access to adequate resources is essential for their progress.

We hope these donated cars will benefit the students for their automotive training or research projects and inspire them to contribute more to society in their relevant fields.” Kia India's involvement in education and skill development extends far beyond its role in the automotive industry. By providing these vehicles for practical training, Kia India is empowering youth with opportunities that align with industry standards, thereby contributing significantly to the development of the future workforce.

Some of the other CSR initiatives taken by Kia India so far include Auto Service Technician Program for local students, Library Block Building for Government Degree College Penukonda, Dhone ITI college modern labs contribution, consumables donation to Super Specialty Cath Lab in Anantapur; a plantation drive in Subbarayuni Palli; medical equipment & daycare shelter to Primary Health Centre (PHC), Guttur, Penukonda.Project DROP (Develop Responsible Outlook for Plastic) is being implemented to restrict spread of plastic waste among 05 cities and Uphaar was initiated among 15 states (gifting fruit trees to farmers in need) to extend support to the marginalized agrarian community and combat climate change.



















