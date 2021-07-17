KIMS doctors perform rare critical hip surgery

Anantapur: The doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital has saved a farmer's life by treating his critical hip fracture at right time with right procedure. R Ramanjaneyulu, 50, a farmer by profession belonging to Rayadurgam of Anantapur district met with an accident, in which his hip joints got severe injury. He went to a local hospital, where doctors said that the injury is of severe nature and suggested him to go to Bengaluru for better treatment. But, as the farmer is not able to bear the treatment cost, he came to KIMS Saveera hospital, Anantapur.

The doctors at the casualty department have taken CT Scan of his hip joint. Posterior column and quadrilateral plate of acetabulum fractured with head of femur migrated posteriorly and medially. Definitive fixation was planned by Dr R Rajesh Kumar Reddy, consultant senior orthopedics along with Dr Ravi Shankar consultant & chief anesthesiologist. A Kocher Langenbeck approach was used. Fracture was fixed with two recon plates with screws under C Arm guidance while protecting the sciatic nerve and maintaining reduction with sustained traction. Joint congruity and stability were assessed with C Arm and by palpation through the greater sciatic notch.

Passive knee and hip range of movements were started on the second day of surgery. After that the doctors dressed the wound. As the patient seems much stabilised, he was discharged on the fourth day after operation. He was advised to take medicines to prevent Myositis ossificans.