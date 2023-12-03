KIMS Saveera staff saves woman with tracheal stenosis

Live
KIMS Saveera Hospital doctors saved a woman, who developed tracheal stenosis that leads to severe breathlessness and stridor, with an emergency operation in Anantapur.
Anantapur: KIMS Saveera Hospital doctors saved a woman, who developed tracheal stenosis that leads to severe breathlessness and stridor, with an emergency operation in Anantapur. Providing the details at a press meet here on Saturday, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist Dr Yashovardhan Mangisetty said that a 30-year-old woman accidentally consumed poison and was intubated in a hospital somewhere in Bangalore. Two months after getting discharged from the hospital, she had severe respiratory distress. She came to KIMS Saveera Hospitals with severe breathlessness and stridor. The doctors did an emergency surgery under general anaesthesia and she was discharged the next day in stable condition.
Dr Yashovardhan Mangisetty advised people to seek medical attention immediately, if they experience symptoms of tracheal stenosis.