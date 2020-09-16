Kinetic Green to set up three wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

It is known that Andhra Pradesh government is taking rapid steps to set up electric vehicle manufacturing and recharge units. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, had come forward to set up electric vehicle manufacturing and recharge units. She met Industry Minister Gautam Reddy on Wednesday in Kanura, Vijayawada and discussed the setting up of a manufacturing unit for two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles. The event was attended by Kinetic Green MD Ritesh, Special Principal Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Investment and Infrastructure, Karikala Valavan.

Representatives of the company also expressed interest in setting up electric vehicle recharge stations across Andhra Pradesh. Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that the state government will give priority to the manufacture of electric vehicles in the electronic policy. He said the government would give a big boost to environmentally friendly electric vehicles.



Sulajja, CEO of Kinetic Green Energy said that it is the first company to introduce three-wheeled electric vehicles approved by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India). She further asserted the minister that they had already partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

