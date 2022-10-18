Kisan Mela : Experts ask farmers to follow best management practices

Tirupati: RASS – Krishi Vigyan Kendra conducted a Kisan Mela to explain the better management practices to be followed by the farmers in the rabi season. Addressing the meeting coinciding with PM inauguration of Agri start-ups conclave in New Delhi which was telecasted live, RASS-KVK head K S Srinivasulu stressed on the farmers selecting high-yielding varieties in rabi crops and added that drum seeder technology in paddy, mechanisation, coupled with better management practices help farmers reap high yields.

He also explained RASS-KVK activities and told farmers that KVK was ready to extend required help to the farmers trying to enhance yield and minimise cost of agriculture. Department of Agricultural Engineering Principal Scientist C Ramana dwelled on the importance of Agri Startup companies and the schemes available to promote start-ups and their importance in providing employment to youth.

Citrus Research Station Head Dr R Nagaraji spoke on management practices of major horticulture crops and said that there were good incentives for start-up companies in the horticultural sector while Lead District Manager R Subash explained about the various loans available to start-up companies in agriculture and allied sectors.

Plant Pathology senior scientists Dr Rajasekhar and Dr Vishwanath spoke on major crop pests, prevention of pests and precautions to be taken during spraying of various pesticides. Later KVK scientists A Padmaja, Sudhakar, Divya and Ramu Kumar spoke

about management practices to be done in mulberry and silkworm rearing, management practices in horticultural crops and food crops. Later, a demonstration on usage of drones in spraying groundnut was held followed by supply of green gram seed and biofertilizers. Farmers from various villages and agriculture students attended.