Live
- Remove loose parts from tracks to avoid misuse by miscreants
- Kaushik Reddy dares defected MLAs to wear sarees, bangles
- Police asks Rlys to be on high alert after Kalindi derailment bid
- HC grants bail to bizman Arun Pillai in ED case
- Police nabs habitual stealer, 59 bikes recovered
- Fast track courts cleared 90% cases related to sexual offences
- Cops bust rave party, 26 held
- Arms distribution proof of BJP’s ‘failure’ to tackle terror: Omar
- Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in many areas of Raj
- Jewellery snatcher held, 30 gm gold chain recovered
Just In
Kisan Morcha seeks generous aid from Centre
BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumara Swamy submitted a representation to the Central team which visited Krishna district to study the damage caused by Budameru and Krishna river floods on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumara Swamy submitted a representation to the Central team which visited Krishna district to study the damage caused by Budameru and Krishna river floods on Wednesday.
Kumara Swamy along with other Kisan Morcha leaders met the Central team at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum explaining how Krishna and Budameru floods damaged crops causing severe loss to the farmers. He said the state government estimated the loss at Rs 6,880 crore and felt that the losses would be more and requested the Central government to render assistance to AP generously. He said thousands of people became homeless and many agriculture and horticulture crops were damaged due to heavy rains and floods.