  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kisan Morcha seeks generous aid from Centre

Kisan Morcha seeks generous aid from Centre
x

BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumara Swamy submits a representation to Central team on flood losses in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Highlights

BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumara Swamy submitted a representation to the Central team which visited Krishna district to study the damage caused by Budameru and Krishna river floods on Wednesday.

Vijayawada : BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumara Swamy submitted a representation to the Central team which visited Krishna district to study the damage caused by Budameru and Krishna river floods on Wednesday.

Kumara Swamy along with other Kisan Morcha leaders met the Central team at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum explaining how Krishna and Budameru floods damaged crops causing severe loss to the farmers. He said the state government estimated the loss at Rs 6,880 crore and felt that the losses would be more and requested the Central government to render assistance to AP generously. He said thousands of people became homeless and many agriculture and horticulture crops were damaged due to heavy rains and floods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick