Kisan Morcha seeks generous aid from Centre

Vijayawada : BJP Kisan Morcha state president Ch Kumara Swamy submitted a representation to the Central team which visited Krishna district to study the damage caused by Budameru and Krishna river floods on Wednesday.

Kumara Swamy along with other Kisan Morcha leaders met the Central team at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada and submitted a memorandum explaining how Krishna and Budameru floods damaged crops causing severe loss to the farmers. He said the state government estimated the loss at Rs 6,880 crore and felt that the losses would be more and requested the Central government to render assistance to AP generously. He said thousands of people became homeless and many agriculture and horticulture crops were damaged due to heavy rains and floods.