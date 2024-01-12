Kishan Reddy to flag off three trains in AP

Vijayawada: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Development of North East Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will flag off three train services from Andhra Pradesh to different destinations on Friday.

He will flag off the inaugural special trains for the extended portion at a function in Guntur railway station and will flag off two more trains from Renigunta and Narsapur railway stations in virtual mode.

The inaugural special train services are Train No 02701 Guntur – Vijayawada; Train No. 07225 Narsapur – Vijayawada Express and Train No. 07295 Renigunta – Kadapa special.

The three train services are to provide additional travel facilities to the people of Andhra Pradesh and will have direct train facilities to the farthest destinations. The people of Guntur and Surrounding areas will have additional travel facilities to Visakhapatnam. The people of Narsapur, Bhimavaram will have direct and convenient night travel facilities to travel up to Guntakal, Ballari and Hubbali. Similarly, the people in Nandyal, Kadapa and surrounding areas will have convenient passenger train facilities to Renigunta to reach Tirumala.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam – Guntur Uday Double-Decker Express consists of AC and non-AC reserved sitting accommodation. The Narsapur - Hubbali Express train will cater to the reserved segment for both AC and non-AC classes and the unreserved segment for the Second General class. This train provides a convenient night journey option and avoids the hardship of changing trains at Vijayawada. Nandyal - Renigunta Passenger consisting of all unreserved coaches provides a direct passenger train facility to travel to Tirumala and caters to small businessmen, students, vendors, families, etc.