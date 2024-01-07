  • Menu
Kk Raju participate in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Vizag

The Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Visakhapatnam Constituency was held at Kailasapuram Port Hospital at Inorbit Mall Road under the leadership of Visakhapatnam North Constituency Coordinator, State Nedcap Chairman Shri KK Raju. YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinator Mr. Y.V. Subba Reddy as the chief guest in this program. and ministers participated.

Earlier, a media conference was held at the party office of Visakhapatnam Constituency and explained the uniqueness of the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra. Next the guests inaugurated the GVMC School developed with Smart City funds in 26 ward NGOS. Later in the afternoon, a bus ride was organized from Madhavadhara Vuda Colony Grand Milan function hall amidst a huge bike rally. They came to meeting with this rally. Through this public meeting, the social justice done by this government for YSC, YST, BC, minority and women was explained.







