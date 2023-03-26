KMC approves `574.34 cr budget for 2023-24 fiscal

Kadapa (YSR district): The Kadapa Municipal Corporation general body meeting headed by Mayor K Suresh Babu has approved the revised budget estimations with Rs 574.34 crore for 2023-24 financial year. The meeting also decided to allocate the funds equally for developing all divisions in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, who participated as chief guest in the meeting, urged the corporators to ensure beautification of Kadapa city.

The minister also directed the officials to collect taxes promptly from people. Mayor K Suresh Babu said that top priority would be given for addressing the drinking water problem in the summer. Responding to the problems being raised by the corporators over facing hurdles from the public during house to house garbage tax collection, the Mayor said that a comprehensive action would be chalked out for smooth collection of taxes. Deputy Mayors Nityananda Reddy, Muntaz Begam and corporators were present.