KMC officials unhappy over poor sanitation

Kakinada: As per the directives of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Special Officer and District Collector Dr Krithika Shukla, KMC Additional Commissioner (ADC) Ch Naga Narasimha Rao along with Medical Health Officer (MHO) Dr Prudhvicharan conducted a surprise inspection of sanitation in 4th circle and 10th division on Monday.

According to the officials, the KMC authorities are receiving regular complaints from the public that many sanitation employees are not reporting to their work regularly. During inspection, the top officials found out that sanitary workers were absent from duty.

Narasimha Rao visited Dummulapeta area and inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in the division and ordered the staff concerned to clear silt in the side canals for free flow of water. He was shocked to observe poor sanitation prevailing in wards.

Narasimha Rao expressed his ire at the erratic attendance of the sanitary secretary and ministerial staff in the division. He demanded them to give reasons for their absence from the duties. He also questioned why they haven't been regular for duty even though they are receiving full salaries regularly.

The Additional Commissioner ordered MHO Dr Prudhvicharan to suspend the staff, if they failed to give a reasonable answer. As Sanitary Inspector Sudarsan Rao has failed to coordinate with the sanitary secretary as well as sanitary workers, he has been given a show-cause notice for his failure over coordination. He sternly told them that stringent action would be initiated against those sanitary workers including inspectors if they failed to perform the duties on time.

Narasimha Rao warned the subordinates that stern action would be taken against those, who are negligent in duty and shirk their responsibilities and suggested that they should work with dedication and zeal. He wanted them to supervise if garbage is removed from every house or not.

He further stated that the sanitary inspectors, secretaries and workers should dedicate themselves to their work and follow the guidelines of the higher officials.

The Additional Commissioner warned that he would take stern action, if he finds any garbage or polluted water during his visit. He wanted people to cooperate with the officials concerned regarding sanitation. He stated that he would visit frequently and any negligence by the sanitary staff would be subject to severe punishment. The officials were told that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended to and necessary action initiated against them. He appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to make Kakinada a Smart City and suggested them to handover wet, dry garbage and hazardous waste separately to sanitation workers.