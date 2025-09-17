KMC student wins 1st prize at National Pediatric Surgery conference

Kurnool: Ina proud moment for Kurnool Medical College (KMC), Dr Priyanka, a second-year postgraduate student in the Department of Pediatric Surgery, has secured the first prize in the e-poster category at the prestigious SPUCON, the National Conference on Pediatric Surgery, held recently in Coimbatore.

This achievement has brought recognition not only to Dr Priyanka but also to KMC for its excellence in medical education and research.

Competing against participants from leading medical institutions across the country, Dr Priyanka’s presentation stood out for its depth of research, innovative approach, and clinical relevance.

Lauding her accomplishment on Tuesday, Additional Director of Medical Education and Principal of KMC, Dr K Chitti Narasamma, personally congratulated Dr Priyanka, along with Head of the Department of Pediatric Surgery, Dr Shivakumar, and the entire team for their dedicated efforts.

She emphasized that such national-level recognition highlights the growing academic strength of KMC’s specialized departments.

Dr Narasamma further stated that students who excel at state and national platforms would continue to receive encouragement and support. She expressed hope that Dr Priyanka’s success would inspire other students to aim higher and bring more laurels to the institution.