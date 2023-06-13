KMCGT to construct multi-utility centre

VIJAYAWADA: Kurnool Medical College Graduates Trust (KMCGT) and State Medical & Health department exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri in the presence of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu on Monday to construct a multi-utility centre at Kurnool Medical College (KMC) premises.

KMCGT secretary D Dwarakanatha Reddy and treasurer Dr Mahesh Kumar Marda signed the MoU with Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Narasimham for allotment of land to construct a multi-utility centre. This proposed multi-utility centre would cost initially Rs 15 crore and will be further developed with additional donations.

The proposed multi-utility centre would have a virtual conference hall to accommodate 300 persons at a time, a digital library and other modern educational infrastructure that help the students to shape their career in a global teaching environment. Special CS Krishna Babu appreciated KMCGT representatives for taking up the project and appealed to other alumni associations and trusts also to come forward to serve the society. Speaking on the occasion, KMCGT secretary D Dwarakanatha Reddy said that The Kurnool Medical College Alumni of North America and Kurnool Medical College Alumni Association have formed Kurnool Medical College Graduates Trust (KMCGT).

KMC Graduates Trust shall construct ground, first and second floors, with a total built up area of approx 60,327 sq ft as per the plan finally approved by the APMSIDC.

Government of Andhra Pradesh/KMC shall provide the site that is already approved and designated to construct the multi-utility centre at the KMC premises. KMC Graduates Trust and APMSIDC will collaborate to complete the construction process of this multi-utility centre. The proposed multi-utility centre will help the students with continued medical education (CME) in the form of the virtual conference hall, digital library, and counselling centre to train KMC graduates to get placements and prepare for competitive exams.

The KMC Graduates Trust will be responsible for procuring and installation of necessary equipment, audio-visual aids, furniture, fixtures, electronics, subscription of books for digital library and the centre will also encourage students in sports activity, he informed.