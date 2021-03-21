Knee, joint ailments: BIRRD to conduct free screening camps across State

Markapur: The Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will conduct free screening camps throughout the State for the people suffering from knee and joint ailments, announced TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy.

He inaugurated a free screening camp organised by BIRRD at the TTD Kalyanamandapam in Markapur on Saturday. Hundreds of people from Markapur, Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, Kanigiri and other neighbouring places attended the free mega medical camp and made it a success.

Doctors distributed medicines free of cost to patients and referred some of them for surgeries. Speaking after the inauguration of the camp, Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving utmost importance to the medical services for the poor in the State.

He said that after becoming the Chief Minister, Jagan has brought revolutionary changes in the government hospitals and provided infrastructure on par with the corporate hospitals to ensure better treatment and good diet for the patients.

The Chief Minister does not want people to go for loans to pay the hospital bills and is keen on extending Arogya Sri to many more diseases and even treatments by hospitals in other States, he pointed out.

To help the patients recover, the government is paying Rs 225 per day and up to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month under the YSR Aasara scheme. He said that the government was setting up 16 new medical colleges and establishing YSR Health Clinics in each village and ward.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the TTD is organising the screening camps throughout the State and launched the programme in Markapur on Saturday. Subba Reddy said that the doctors will conduct surgeries for free to the needy persons and also provide artificial limbs to the recommended people with amputated legs and hands.

He thanked Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Markapur MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy and Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu for their cooperation in making arrangements for the mega screening camp at Markapur.

BIRRD Director Dr Madan Mohan Reddy, Markapur municipal chairman Ch Bala Muralikrishna, vice-chairman Shaik Ismail, local leaders Shamsher Ali Baig, PLP Yadav and others also participated in the programme.