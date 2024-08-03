Know your MLA: 4-time MLA Parthasarathy won from 3 seats

Vijayawada : Minister for information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy is one of the most senior political leaders of erstwhile Krishna district and won the elections from three different Assembly constituencies due to his popularity and dedicated service to the people for more than two decades. The TDP leader and present Nuzvid MLA hails from Yadava caste and one of the senior BC leaders in the state.

He won the elections four times from Vuyyuru, Penamaluru and Nuzvid constituencies in 2004, 2009, 2019 and 2024, winning twice from Penamaluru. He served in the Cabinet of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy when he won in 2009. The 59-year-old politician is a businessman also. He was defeated only one time in 2014 when he lost the elections to Bode Prasad from Penamaluru. He was 39-year-old when he was first elected to the Assembly in 2004 as Congress party candidate.

After dissolution of Vuyyuru constituency and creation of Penamaluru constituency, he was elected from Penamaluru. He quit Congress and joined YSRCP before the 2014 elections. Just before the 2024 elections, he quit the YSRCP and joined TDP and won from Nuzvid constituency. He assured the people of the state that his top priority is completion of pending works of the houses constructed by the government and to take up the new housing projects with the aim of providing housing to the homeless.

He had canvassed in both Nuzvid and Penamaluru constituencies and was determined to defeat the YSRCP at any cost during the recent elections. He promised to develop Nuzvid Assembly constituency and held many meetings with the local leaders and the voters. As part of the reorganisation of the districts, Nuzvid was merged with Eluru district though it was part of Krishna district for many decades.