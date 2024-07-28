Know your MLA: Debutant defeats home minister in Gopalapuram

Rajamahendravaram : Maddipati Venkata Raju has achieved a significant political breakthrough by winning his first election as MLA. Running as TDP candidate under the NDA banner, Raju secured a resounding victory from the SC-reserved constituency of Gopalapuram in East Godavari district.

Venkata Raju, a newcomer to the political scene, achieved a remarkable feat by defeating the incumbent Taneti Vanitha, a three-time MLA and home minister in the YSRCP government. This victory has earned him the fame as a ‘giant killer’. His journey to the MLA position was fraught with challenges, including opposition from anti-group leaders within his own party. Despite protests against his candidacy, the TDP high command stood firmly behind him.

Throughout his campaign, Venkata Raju worked tirelessly to resolve party conflicts and garner support from allied parties. His efforts paid off with a substantial majority of 26,527 votes. Before entering politics, he was an Associate Manager in an IT company, holding a postgraduate degree with an MSc in Information Systems.

His wife works as a sub-treasury officer. Within the TDP, he currently serves as the state general secretary and has held various positions, including chairman of the programmes committee and state HRD. He has also been the Director for party training camps across East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts.

Venkata Raju’s vision for his constituency is one of comprehensive development. He believes in the principle ‘When the goal is great, the way to reach it is complicated’ and is committed to working hard to achieve his objectives for the people.