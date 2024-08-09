Know Your MLA: Novice Giddi records a remarkable victory in P Gannavaram

Rajamahendravaram: Giddi Satyanarayana, a novice in politics as he earlier worked in police department, made a notable transition into politics by winning the recent Assembly elections. He was elected as the MLA from the P Gannavaram SC constituency of Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district in the 2024 elections.

He was born in 1981 in Udimudilanka village of P Gannavaram mandal, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. He completed his BA and BL degrees. For 12 years, he worked as an Accounts Officer in the Hyderabad City police commissionerate before deciding to shift his focus to public service through politics.

In January 2024, he joined the Jana Sena Party and contested the elections as its candidate from the P Gannavaram constituency, representing the NDA alliance.

He won comfortably, securing a majority of 33,367 votes against YSRCP candidate Vipparthi Venugopala Rao.

Despite his career in Hyderabad, Satyanarayana has been actively involved in community service in his native village and the P Gannavaram area for some years. He cites Megastar Chiranjeevi as an inspiration and believes that his move into politics will allow him to serve the public more effectively than he could in his previous job.

Significantly, his majority was the highest ever in the P Gannavaram constituency. Despite attempts by rival groups to split his votes by fielding two other candidates with the same name from the Jatiya Jana Sena Party and Navarang Party, Satyanarayana’s strong support and campaign led to his overwhelming victory.