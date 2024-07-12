Know Your MLA: Penukonda MLA Savitha is double lucky

Puttaparthi: Sanjeevareddygari Savitha is doubly fortunate in winning 2024 Assembly elections as the first time MLA from Penukonda constituency which was once the second capital of Sri Krishna Devaraya, the emperor of Vijayanagar Empire. She is double lucky because she was handpicked by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and bestowed with Cabinet post. She is handling two important portfolios, one BC welfare as well as handlooms and textiles. She is the daughter of Somandepalle Ramachandra Reddy, a senior TDP leader and party loyalist. She graduated from Sri Krishna Devaraya University in Bachelor of Arts.

She is given a berth in the Cabinet, setting aside senior leaders in the party who served as ministers in the earlier governments of Naidu in the recent past. Party leaders in the district are flabbergasted at the bonanza heaped on her by the party boss.

She is a simpleton and is poised to make a difference in Penukonda represented by stalwarts like late Paritala Ravindra and even B K Parthasaradhi.

She can also be termed as a giant killer as she defeated the then woman and child welfare minister Ushasri Charan who contested as MLA from Penukonda by a margin of 33,388 votes.