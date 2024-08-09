Know Your MLA: Varaprasad rejuvenates JSP fortunes in Razole

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party leader Deva Varaprasad has secured his first win as an MLA in the 2024 general elections from the Razole SC constituency in Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district. Former civil servant Varaprasad with his 30-year career, brings in a wealth of experience to his new role.

His political journey began when he joined the Jana Sena Party on June 23, 2022. Varaprasad hails from Dindi village of Mamikipuram and his wife runs a business.

Varaprasad’s commitment to political reforms and development made him to extend support to Pawan Kalyan’s leadership. He believes effective leadership is essential to address the state’s challenges and promote progress, especially after the YSRCP’s five-year term, which he felt did not adequately address the state’s issues.

In the 2019 elections, Razole was the only constituency won by the JSP in the state. However, the winner at the time, Rapaka Vara Prasad, later joined the YSRCP, which was a blow to the Jana Sena and left its supporters disappointed. This time around, Pawan Kalyan saw potential in Deva Varaprasad to revive the party’s fortunes in the constituency.

Living up to this trust, Varaprasad won decisively against YSRCP candidate Gollapalli Surya Rao by over 39,000 votes. His extensive knowledge of governance and understanding of local issues, particularly concerning the Dalit community, have earned him widespread support.

With Varaprasad’s victory, Jana Sena hopes to regain momentum and continue working towards the betterment of Razole and beyond.