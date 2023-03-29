KNR appointed as Gajuwaka constituency convener

Visakhapatnam: Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao (KNR) as convener of Gajuwaka constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao thanked BJP state president Somu Veerraju for reposing faith in him.

He mentioned that other party leaders also supported him in organising various party activities in the constituency. KNR said that he would work for the BJP candidates to win in the upcoming general elections. A number of BJP leaders congratulated KNR achievement.