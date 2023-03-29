  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

KNR appointed as Gajuwaka constituency convener

Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao
x

Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao

Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao (KNR) as convener of Gajuwaka constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao thanked BJP state president Somu Veerraju for reposing faith in him.

Visakhapatnam: Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao (KNR) as convener of Gajuwaka constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao thanked BJP state president Somu Veerraju for reposing faith in him.

He mentioned that other party leaders also supported him in organising various party activities in the constituency. KNR said that he would work for the BJP candidates to win in the upcoming general elections. A number of BJP leaders congratulated KNR achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X