Kodali Nani kidney related issues, hospitalised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the latest developments, a YSRCP senior leader and former minister Kodali Nani was hospitalised. According to the sources, Kodali Nani was admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered from kidney stones. It is said that he was admitted to the Apollo hospital three days ago and reported that the doctors performed kidney-related surgery on Friday night.

At present, he is undergoing treatment in the ICU under the supervision of the doctors. The news triggered panic among his followers and they are wishing him a speedy recovery. Reports said that he will be discharged from the hospital within two or three days.