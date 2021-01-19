Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani has once again lashed out at former minister Devineni Uma in his usual style. He said tha Devineni Uma who knew that Police won't give permission for Deeksha decided to hold it at NTR statue in Gollapudi. Kodali Nani challenged Uma to come to a public discussion if he had the courage to discuss the YSRCP and TDP manifesto in the presence of the media.

Kodali Nani made it clear that he would leave the state if he not beat Devineni Uma. He said he had called Uma ten times since last night for a public discussion but there was no response. On the other hand, TDP state president of Atchennaidu condemned Kodali Nani's comments. He questioned whether Devineni Uma had no right to protest in public.

He demanded to furnish the details as to why Devineni Uma was arrested who was peacefully holding Deeksha at the NTR statue. Atchennaidu criticized the government for bringing unresolved issues to the forefront on a daily basis out of fear of being attacked by the people.