Kodali Nani's Family Plans to Shift Him to Mumbai for Heart Surgery

Highlights
Former Andhra Pradesh minister Kodali Nani, diagnosed with three blocked heart valves, is being discharged from Gachibowli AIG Hospital. His family plans to move him to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for heart surgery, though they are not rushing the procedure.
Former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YSRCP leader Kodali Nani’s family is planning to move him to Mumbai for further treatment.
Doctors at Gachibowli AIG Hospital have confirmed that three of his heart valves are blocked and advised either a stent or bypass surgery.
While he is being discharged today, his family intends to shift him to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for the procedure. However, they are not rushing the surgery and plan to take some time before proceeding.
Kodali Nani had been seriously ill a week ago, which led to his admission to AIG Hospital for treatment.
