Live
Just In
Kommadi Premier League (KPL) cricket competition flagged off in Visakha
The inauguration of the Kommadi Premier League (KPL) cricket competition took place on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti. The event was graced by the presence of Visakha Nagara Janasena President, MLC Vamsikrishna Yadav, who acted as the Chief Guest. In his role, Vamsi introduced the participating teams of the KPL, conducted the toss, cut the ceremonial cake, and inaugurated the sports competitions.
Speaking at the event, MLC Vamsikrishna Yadav expressed his appreciation for the local youth coming together to organize such a sporting event. He emphasized the importance of organizing more programs like the KPL in the future and assured his continued support and cooperation. The event saw the active participation of local village elders, youth, and sportsmen, all coming together to celebrate and promote sports in the community.