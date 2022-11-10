Kommineni Srinivasa Rao calls on YS Jagan, thanks him giving Press Academy post

Kommineni Srinivasa Rao who was newly elected as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy met the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. After taking charge as the chairman of Press Academy on Thursday, he expressed his gratitude to CM Jagan.

Kommineni spoke to the media after taking charge and conveyed special thanks to the CM for entrusting him with the responsibility of being the Chairman of the Press Academy.

Kommineni Srinivasa Rao stated that he will work for the development of Press Academy with sincerity towards the responsibilities entrusted to me.