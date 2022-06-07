Konaseema farmers declare crop holiday for kharif

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Konaseema farmers have declared crop holiday in view of not getting fair price for their produce and also due to failure of the authorities to desilt the mud accumulated in major and minor drains. Except Ravulapalem, they have declared crop holiday in all mandals of Konaseema district.

Irrespective of political affiliations, the farmers took the decision. They incurred losses during the previous Rabi and Kharif season after water entered their fields. Farmers complained about the indifferent attitude of the officials, who come and go without providing any solution to their problems. They attributed it to the officials' failure in tackling their problems. Certain farmers brought the issue to the notice of District Collector Himanshu Shukla.

Kharif season has begun in the district. Recently, Minister for Water Resources Amabti Rambabu released water from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Rajamahendravaram to Godavari delta to enable farmers to commence Kharif agricultural operations.

Konaseema Rythu Parirakshana Sangam Chairman Yallla Brahmanandam told 'The Hans India' that despite heavy investments they are not getting reasonable moderate price for their produce and the government has woefully failed in tackling their problems. He said though the government promised to provide reasonable minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, it failed to fulfil the promises till now. He said price of each quintal comes to about Rs 2,550 but the government wants to pay only Rs 1,925, which implies a loss of Rs 650 per quintal. Moreover, they have not credited the amount till date.

Brahmanandam expressed anguish that though they have represented their problem to the Collector, the government has not bothered to come to their rescue and provide a solution to their problems. He said that major and minor drains have been occupied by others and even after they have lodged a complaint with the Collector, they have not received any positive response till now. He noted that silt flowed into their agriculture fields which made them incapable of cultivating the lands.

Secretary R Bose said that they incurred losses during previous Kharif and Rabi seasons with water entering their fields. He said floods will inundate not only agriculture fields but also rendered many of them homeless. He felt that this phenomenon is repeated every year, particularly during floods.

On the other hand, Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop stated that in the name of crop holiday, the TDP is mudslinging against the YSRCP government. 'It is a political drama for their selfish games.' He said that the true and sincere farmers should denounce crop holiday and reject it altogether. He also stated that they released the Godavari water in the first week of June itself and they are likely to have three crops in view of the abundant water and suggested them not to care for the advice of TDP leaders. Without any kind of hesitation or fear they can cultivate the first crop.

He also said that the state government has introduced several welfare schemes for farmers and they should take advantage of the schemes introduced by the government.