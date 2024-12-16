MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th December 2024

TG CM’s focus on schools welcome

It is indeed a great move by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who holds education portfolio also to concentrate on the quality of education with complete transformation and improvement of government schools in Telangana, with proper duties assigned for teachers to produce good results. Thus, our students will get to compete nationally for further studies. His call for local people’s representatives to look into the proper functioning of government schools is appreciated. Let us hope good days are here to stay for the children of Telangana studying in reformed govt schools.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Pay heed to demands of farmers

Farmers, the instrumental demigods satiating the hunger of our country, deserve extensive respect and support for their demand for minimum support price. It is unwelcome and painful to understand that their way to Delhi encountered hurdles by the forces - so far three times. A farmer should not be treated as a burden on the country. Surviving in villages and toiling in their fields, rain or shine, their demands should at least be heard, if not met. Contribution of agriculture to our GDP stands at 14%, which should go up and not be allowed to decline. Agriculture is the backbone of our country.

M Pranathi, Turimerla, Nellore

***

The Central government should immediately focus on the repeated protests by the farmers from Haryana and Punjab by discussing the unresolved core issue of assuring legalised minimum support price for all crops as it is the farmers who give us stable food and hence their stable incomes should be definitely legalised at any cost. Roots of inheritance cannot be forgotten but then that is not the only issue now for both ruling party and the opposition.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Deafening bikes big nuisance on roads

The careless attitude of two-wheeler riders creating cacophonous and draconian sounds should be harshly punished so none would dare remove silencers. The high decibel sound with silencers removed is also often posing a threat of shock hazard to the aged, becoming worrisome to children and creating nuisance in the sensitive areas around educational institutes and hospitals. The authorities, police and others should view the issue seriously and may even amend the law enabling it to cancel the licence of those resorting to this foolish act of terrorising others.

M Janardhana Rao, Vijayawada

NDA undoing injustice done by Cong

The debate to commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution, particularly the speech made by the Prime Minister held a mirror to the Congress which boasts of being a great votary of Constitutional values. The no holds barred speech by Modi explained the misdoings of the 55 years of Congress dynasty rule that amended the Constitution to suit their interests. In contrast, the amendments that were carried out during the NDA rule were very much in the interest of the country, which undid the harm done by the Congress governments, by abolishing Article 370 and 35A in J&K to mention a few.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Why not JPC on Adani, Soros issues?

Your article in Bold Talk was an apt article. Indeed, Parliament is facing a deadlock over Gautham Adani and Goerge Soros controversies. BJP accuses Congress of foreign collusion with Goerge Soros. India bloc alleges that Adani and Modi are bhai-bhai and a massive corruption is going on. BJP alleges a global conspiracy to destabilise India, singling out Soros as the mastermind. While BJP linked Congress with Goerge Soros, Congress says that the government itself is indirectly supporting Goerge Soros initiatives. The clash over Goerge Soros and Gautham Adani has paralysed Parliament. In public interest, there should be a JPC probe into allegations being made by both parties.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

***

The Congress has been demanding the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the allegations against Adani. However, there is growing evidence suggesting links between Congress and George Soros, allegedly aiming to destabilize the Modi government. This raises the question: why isn’t a JPC being formed to investigate these connections? Unfortunately, parliamentary sessions continue to be disrupted by cross-talk, shouting, and frequent walkouts, leading to significant time being wasted without productive debate or legislative progress.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad