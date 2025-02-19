Konda Velagada: The unsung hub of weightlifters

Vizianagaram: Tucked away in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Konda Velagada is a small village with a big reputation. Despite its modest size and economic hardships, this village has emerged as a powerhouse in the weightlifting arena, producing a series of athletes who have won prestigious national and international medals.

The journey began in 2003 when Valluri Ravi, a local weightlifter, blazed a trail for aspiring athletes by clinching medals at the Afro-Asian Games. His success was further cemented in 2009 when he won accolades at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Malaysia. Inspired by Ravi’s achievements, many youths from Konda Velagada and surrounding hamlets set their sights on weightlifting, viewing it as a pathway to success and stable employment.

One such athlete is Srinivasa Rao, who, after excelling in various competitions, secured a job in Indian Railways. His accomplishment demonstrated that talent and determination could help overcome financial constraints, motivating the younger generation to take up the sport.

Following in the footsteps of his predecessors, Sanapathi Gurunaidu from Chandrampeta village in Nellimarla Mandal made headlines in 2022. He bagged gold at the Youth World Championships in Mexico, earning him a place in the Indian Army, which later sent him to the national coaching center in Patiala for specialized training. Currently, he is rigorously preparing for the Junior World Weightlifting Championship in Peru, scheduled from April 31 to May 6. Expressing his ambition, Naidu stated, “I aim to win medals at the Asian Games and World Championships in the coming years.” He credits his early training and success to his mentor, Challa Ramu, who guided him through the initial stages of his career.

Another inspiring figure is Matsa Santoshi, the daughter of a jute mill worker, who has carved a niche for herself in the sport. She won a silver medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Australia in 2017. Today, she serves as a senior ticket collector in Indian Railways, proving that dedication to sports can transform lives.

The most recent sensation from Konda Velagada village is Pallavi, a 20-year-old degree student who secured a gold medal in the 71kg category at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. Her triumph adds to the village’s growing legacy in weightlifting.

Despite their accomplishments, these athletes face severe financial hardships. Many come from impoverished backgrounds and struggle to afford nutritious food, proper sports attire, and travel expenses to compete in various tournaments. Challa Ramu, a dedicated coach who once trained athletes under a thatched-roof gym and now operates from a modest shed, acknowledges these struggles. “Most of the weightlifters here belong to the poorest of the poor. They cannot afford a proper diet or travel costs for competitions outside the state or country. Occasionally, donors step in to help with nutrition and travel, but ultimately, it is their hard work and commitment that earn them medals, recognition, and a future,” he says.

Konda Velagada continues to be an inspiring beacon in the world of weightlifting. Its athletes, despite facing insurmountable odds, are proving that determination, discipline, and passion can break barriers. With adequate support and resources, this small village has the potential to produce even more international champions, bringing pride to the nation and transforming lives through the power of sports.