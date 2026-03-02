Kondala Rao new APCPDCL Vijayawada town division EE

Vijayawada: KY Kondala Rao assumed charge as Executive Engineer (Operations – Town), APCPDCL, Vijayawada Division, at the Circle Office near Swarajya Maidanam on Sunday following his transfer.

Prior to this posting, Kondala Rao was serving in the MRT Division in Vijayawada. He has been posted to the Vijayawada Town Division to fill an existing vacancy. Earlier, P Ravindra Babu, who was holding the position of Executive Engineer, was temporarily promoted as Superintending Engineer (Electrical) and posted to Krishna district.

On the occasion, several Deputy Executive Engineers (DEEs), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Assistant Divisional Engineers (ADEs) and other officials met the newly appointed Executive Engineer and greeted him.

Later, Kondala Rao convened a review meeting with officials of the division and emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts to deliver uninterrupted and quality power supply to consumers.

RavindraBabu assumes charge as superintending engineer in Machilipatnam.

He was earlier serving as Executive Engineer in Vijayawada and had been holding additional responsibilities before his elevation. Officials and staff welcomed him on the occasion and extended their best wishes.