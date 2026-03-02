Explosions rock Gulf cities as Iran expands strikes across region

Explosions were heard in Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, on Monday as Iran continued to attack several neighbouring nations, targeting both military installations and civilian infrastructure in an unprecedented regional escalation.

Israel and Hezbollah also exchanged fire, further stretching the conflict beyond its initial flashpoints.

In Bahrain, witnesses described being awakened by "huge bangs and wailing sirens", with multiple explosions heard overnight.

Initially, Iranian strikes appeared focused on military targets such as the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. However, the target list seems to have expanded to include airports and other civilian facilities.

High-rise residential buildings, luxury hotels, shopping centres and modern airport terminals, symbols of Gulf prosperity, have faced sporadic strikes as air defence systems attempt to respond to the volume of incoming threats.

A fighter jet crashed near a US air base in Kuwait, according to an online video geolocated by CNN, adding to growing concerns about the expanding war.

The crash occurred as Iran intensified its campaign across the Gulf following joint US-Israeli strikes on its territory.

A senior Iranian official has also stated that Tehran "will not negotiate" with Washington, signalling continued confrontation.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that additional American casualties were possible after three US service members were killed in Kuwait. The admission underscored the rising human cost of the escalating hostilities.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said it had intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones. Despite the interceptions, residents across the region reported blasts and sirens.

Saudi Arabia and Oman have so far been less severely impacted. Oman reported a drone strike on its commercial port of Duqm, while Saudi authorities said attacks targeting Riyadh and the Eastern Province were successfully intercepted, condemning them as unjustified aggression.

Although Iran has previously been linked to attacks in the Gulf, notably the 2019 drone strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities, the scale and coordination of the current wave mark a significant and dangerous escalation, raising fears of prolonged regional instability.