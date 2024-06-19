Kondapalli directs drinking water supply, road repairs

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas instructed the officials to complete all the pending works in villages and give priority to provide drinking water to public.

He directed them to carry out works on roads, which are about to complete and pave the ways to villages and near by towns. The minister held his first review with officials Tuesday after assuming office. He got the information about housing scheme from the officials and directed the housing PD to complete under-construction houses soon and hand them over to beneficiaries.

Later, he enquired about the Paradi bridge, which is in dilapidated condition due to which officials had to made alternative arrangements for vehicle traffic.

In fact, as it is an important bridge between Andhra and Odisha, there is an urgent need to complete repair works and provide permanent connection between AP and Odisha.

S Sugunakara Rao, chief engineer of water resource department said that the water level in Thotapalli reservoir is satisfactory and the water in Andra project reached dead storage level as the inflow is completely stalled due to no rain fall in catchment area in Odisha.

He explained that if the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar is completed, the Bhogapuram airport can get water for its needs. Later, the minister got the details regarding Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works and the progress of the scheme in various mandals.