Kondapalli toys under threat from Jagan Government: Naidu Demands stalling of illegal mining in Kondapalli reserve forest

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed deep concern that the YSRCP Government's destructive policies were not sparing even the trees that were being used for making the world famous 'Kondapalli toys', in a statement on Monday.

Naidu recalled how the Kondapalli toys name and fame for the entire Andhra Pradesh and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has richly praised the art work native to Krishna district.

The TDP chief accused the ruling YSRCP of now felling the trees the wood of which was long being used for making the toys. The hills were being denuded, forests were being cut down and hillocks were being exploited ruthlessly under the present destructive regime. The ruling party leaders were plundering the soil, sand and kankar gravel all over the State.

Naidu deplored that the mangroves which serve as a natural safety mechanism against soil erosion in coastal areas were being felled in Kakinada and Bandar. The local people were coming out openly in protest against the atrocities and they were exposing the unlawful activities of YSRCP leaders.

A social movement has begun for the protection of mangrove forests.

Naidu condemned the attack on the TDP leaders' team when it was going to check facts on illegal mining being carried out by the YSRCP leaders in Kondapalli reserve forest. There was a strong need for protecting the natural wealth and resources in AP now. The YSRCP leaders were resorting to unprecedented misure of power and launching attacks on all those opposing its corruption. The TDP chief demanded immediate stopping of illegal mining in Kondapalli reserve forest and arrest of those who were responsible for the attack on the TDP team.