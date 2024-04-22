Koppula Raju vows to address issues in agri & edu sectors

Koppula Raju (61), is an important Dalit face in the Congress. A 1981 batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh, he resigned from his service in 2013 and got a lateral entry into the AICC.



Raju was handpicked by Rahul Gandhi and is often referred to as Rahul’s Ahmed Patel. Patel was the most trusted political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. Raju has headed the AICC Scheduled Castes department since August 2013. Prior to joining Congress, he was working as Principal Secretary in the Andhra Pradesh government. As a member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) and party Election Manifesto Committee Member (EMCM), Raju was responsible for designing several welfare schemes for improving the living standards of the downtrodden sections of the society.

As the Collector of Nellore district between 1989 and 1992, Raju had brought revolutionary changes through initiating literacy movement in Leguntapadu village in Kovuru mandal and anti-arrack movement at Dubagunta village in Dutthaluru mandal in Nellore district which drew the attention of entire world.

As the Congress party which had almost lost its existence in last 10 years after bifurcation of the State, now making a serious attempt to revive the party in Andhra Pradesh, Raju is contesting from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. In a candid interview with The Hans India, Raju shares his views on the elections and the poll prospects.

Q: Congress party has lost its political existence in the State and people are still not showing enough confidence in the party. Don’t you think you have an uphill task at least during this election?

Ans: Yes I agree with you but there is lot of unrest prevailing among the public against the BJP-led NDA government for implementing anti-people policies across the country. The results in Karnataka and Telangana elections are clear indication of that. I am sure this will also influence Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections.

Q: There is strong anti-incumbency factor against the YSRCP government in the State. The ruling party, TDP and its allies are making all out efforts to win the elections. Money too is likely to play prominent role and possibility of buying each vote for Rs 5,000 or even more is not ruled out. How do you propose to match your opponents?

Ans: Dr B.R Ambedkar said one man one value one vote this is the basic logic of constitution. People should think over this and I am sure people cannot be bought easily by money though there may be small section. I am sure I would win the election.

Q: You are in midst of campaign with just 20 days left for polls. What is your experience during campaign? What is people’s response like?

Ans: Where ever I go for campaign scores of people in the villages recalled their association with me when I was working as District Collector between 1989 and that is helping me in instant connect with the voters.

You know Congress has announced certain guarantees. I also distribute the guarantee cards and I explain to them the benefits of the these schemes. Congress party as of now has about 5 to 6% of vote bank in Nellore district.

Q: If elected what would be your priorities?

Ans: There are several problems related to agriculture, education and unemployment in Nellore district. VR College in Nellore city which has enjoyed great pride between 1989-92, now wears deserted look after it was closed. Farmers in the district are facing serious water problem for agriculture. Un-employment is rampant in Nellore. I will work to solve all such problems on priority basis and if Congress is voted to power, we will strive for implementing all the guarantees the party had promised.