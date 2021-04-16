Korukonda: Nara Lokesh receives warm welcome at airport

Korukonda: A tumultuous welcome has been accorded to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national secretary Nara Lokesh at the airport here on Thursday. He came from Renigunta to go to Anaparthi to meet former TDP MLA Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy.

TDP politburo member and rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Choudary, urban MLA Adireddy Bhavani and TDP leaders Adireddy Appa Rao, Adireddy Vasu, Jyothula Naveen Kumar, Yanamala Sivarama Krishna and others welcomed Lokesh.

Yanamala Sivarama Krishna presented the photo of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy and prasadam to Lokesh. Later, Lokesh left for Anaparthi by car and heavy police bandobust was arranged.