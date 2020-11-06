Korukonda: Parties protest over stalling of temple construction

Korukonda: Leaders of various political parties under the aegis of TDP former MLA Pendurthi Venkatesh participated in a protest rally at Radha Krishna Nagar of Pachimagonagudem village in Korukonda mandal on Thursday.

They protested against officials obstructing the construction of Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Later, Pendurthi Venkatesh said that the officials are unnecessarily creating problems at the instigation of YSRCP leaders and said in the same place spiritual programmes are conducted from many years. Attacks on temples were increased during YSRCP government and preventing the construction of temples, shows their attitude, he criticised.

TDP will fight until the officials rollback their decision, he added. TDP leaders R Srinivas, N Ramana, K Samuel, Congress leaders KV Sarat, Jana Sena Party leaders Badireddy Dora and hundreds of people were present.