Korukonda: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam from March 23

Korukonda: Sub-collector Anupama Anjali said that elaborate arrangements will be made for the ensuing celestial fete Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam to be held from March 23rd to 29th.

Reviewing the arrangements with the officials of various departments here on Thursday, she said that as part of the week-long auspicious programme, on March 24th Puttamannu will be brought followed by Radhotsavam and Kalyanam on March 24th night. Thousands of devotees will witness the two auspicious events.

She said that Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was adopted by Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple and Satyanarayana Swamy temple executive officer to initiate steps for smooth completion of the programmes.

Further, she insisted for proper sanitation, supply of drinking water, lighting, road maintenance, police bandobust etc and asked the officials to work with coordination to complete the week-long programme without giving scope for any controversy. Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple executive officer Vendra Trinadh Rao presided over the meeting. Temple hereditary trustee SP Rangaraja Bhattar, divisional panchayat officer

J Satyanarayana, medical and health officer Dr Komali, tahsildar K Papa Rao, North Zone deputy superintendent of police Kadali Venkateswara Rao and Utsav committee members were present.